19 properties in South Khorasan added to National Heritage List

TEHRAN – Nineteen historical and natural sites in the eastern South Khorasan province have been inscribed on the National Heritage List, CHTN reported.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscription on Thursday in a letter to governor general of the province, the report added.

Ten mansions, a post office, a castle, a mill, and two gardens as well as four Asbads (ancient vertical-axis windmills) in different cities of the province have been added to the National Heritage List.

Asbads can be found in Sistan-Baluchestan, South Khorasan, and Khorasan Razavi provinces.

Asbad used to be a smart technique to grind grains. It also bears testimony to the human being’s adaption with nature by transforming environmental obstacles into opportunities.

Iran plans to register a wide collection of its Asbads in different provinces on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

