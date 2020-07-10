Iranian music video “Death of Satan” on U.S. racism released

TEHRAN – An Iranian music video titled “Death of Satan” that criticizes racial discrimination in the United States of America was released on Thursday.

The music video sung by Hamed Alizadeh has English and Arabic subtitles. The lyrics have also been composed by Alizadeh.

The video begins with the remarks the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made on August 25, 2014.

“This issue of racial discrimination in this country, which claims freedom and human rights, has not yet been resolved,” he said.

“It is not yet possible for a human being to be safe in that society because of having black skin. The theory of colored skin in America is a bitter story,” he added.

The name of the video refers to the remarks made by Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, who called the U.S. “the great Satan” following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The piece has been composed by Moein Tayyebi and the video has been produced in collaboration with IRGC’s Muhammad Rasulallah Division.

The death of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a white officer, roused world protests against racial injustice.

Photo: A poster for the Iranian music video “Death of Satan”.

