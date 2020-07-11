“Autumn of Age Fifty” on Commander Soleimani’s comrade published in Turkish  

TEHRAN – “Autumn of Age Fifty”, a book about Mohammad Jamali, one of Commander Qassem Soleimani’s comrades who was martyred in the Syrian war, has been published in Turkish.

The book has been published by Feta Publishing in Istanbul under the title of “Ellinci Payiz”.

“Autumn of Age Fifty” recounts the memories of Jamali’s wife, Maryam Jamali, from her years of marriage to him who had also fought beside Soleimani during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

An Arabic translation of the book is also scheduled to be released by a Lebanese publishing house in Beirut in the near future.

In addition, the book has also been translated into Azerbaijani and will be published soon.

Written by Fatemeh Behbudi, the Persian version was released by Khate Moqaddam Publishing House in Tehran during February.

Soleimani was earlier informed about the publisher’s plan to release the book and due to his close friendship with Mohammad Jamali, he had promised to attend the unveiling ceremony of the book.

However, the book was released about forty days after the assassination of Commander Soleimani in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Jamali joined Soleimani’s forces in the Syrian war against the ISIS terrorists in August 2013 and was martyred on November 2.

Feta Publishing has published dozens of books about Iranian political personalities. Earlier in March, it released “Haci Kasim Suleymani ve Harem Savunuculari” (“Hajji Qassem Soleimani and Harem Defenders”).

Photo: Front cover of the Turkish translation of “Autumn of Age Fifty”.

