Museums, tourist spots in Bushehr still closed due to COVID-19

TEHRAN – Museums across the southwestern Bushehr province will remain closed for one more week over the coronavirus outbreak, provincial tourism chief has said.

Parks, recreation centers and beach resorts will also remain closed for at least one week as some cities of the province are on the red risk zone based on the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, CHTN quoted Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh as saying on Saturday.

The country closed cultural heritage museums and historical sites across the country in a preventive measure amid fears of coronavirus outbreak back in February, but as the coronavirus lockdown was eased, they were reopened in early May.

Back in April, Arastuzadeh announced that the tourism sector of Bushehr province is ready to jumpstart after the coronavirus crisis ends.

He also stressed that the province needs innovative plans and programs to attract more tourists and travelers to its tourist attractions and historical sites.

With over 6,000 years of history and significant monuments from the Elamite, Achaemenid, Parthian and Sassanid eras, Bushehr Province is one of Iran’s most important historical centers.

Besides its cultural heritage, beautiful beaches and lush palm groves make it an attractive destination for world travelers.

The historical and architectural monuments of Bushehr include Islamic buildings like mosques and praying centers, mansions, old towers, castles, as well as gardens.

When it comes to cultural attractions, there are many historical mounds in Bushehr including Tall-e Khandaq with Sassanid architectural style, Tall-e Marv located near an Achaemenid Palace, and Qajar era Malek al-Tojar Mansion. Qajar era Kazeruni Mansion, which has been inscribed on the World Heritage List, is another attraction that world travelers love to see among various ancient sites.

ABU/MG