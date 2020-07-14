CIA-linked spy executed for selling intel on Iran’s missiles

TEHRAN — Iran’s Judiciary announced on Tuesday that a retired employee of the Defense Ministry has been executed for providing the CIA with intelligence on Iranian missiles.

Gholamhossein Esmaeili said the spy, Reza Askari, has sold information on the production of Iranian missiles to the CIA, and received money in exchange, Tasnim reported.

He said Askari was under intelligence surveillance and was finally put to death last week after his trial.

Iran is serious about its security issues, the spokesman highlighted.

In early June, Esmaeili said that another spy linked with foreign intelligence services has also been sentenced to death.

“Recently an individual named Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, who had been connected with Mossad and CIA services and had collected and transmitted intelligence on the location of Martyr General Soleimani, has been given a death sentence by the Islamic Revolution Court.”

MH/PA