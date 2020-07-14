Glass and Ceramic Museum’s historical relics to be restored

TEHRAN – A total of 30 historical relics, being kept in the Glass and Ceramic Museum of Iran in downtown Tehran, are up for restoration by teams of cultural heritage experts and restorers.

Cleansing, rehabilitation, analysis, strengthening, photography, identification, and classification of the pieces are parts of the project, ILNA quoted the museum’s director Hamid Vakilbashi as saying on Tuesday.

Also known as Abgineh Museum, the museum offers visitors a wide range of glasswork, brickwork, plasterwork, mirrorwork as well as inlaid artworks that date from the 2nd millennium BC to the present day, all housed within an elegant Qajar-era (1789 to 1925) edifice.

The two-story octagonal structure itself retains a lot of charm as seamlessly blends genuine Iranian architecture with the 19th-century European motifs.

It was originally constructed upon the orders of the 20th-century politician Ahmad Qavam better known as Qavam-ol-Saltaneh for his personal lodging. It is situated a short walk northward of the National Museum of Iran on Si-e Tir St.

