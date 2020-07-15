Oil Ministry to submit long-term energy plans to Majlis

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Tuesday that his ministry is going to present four outlook documents to the parliament’s Energy Committee to be used as the roadmap for the development of the country’s energy industry, IRIB reported.

Zanganeh made the remarks in a press conference on the sidelines of a meeting between the Oil Ministry officials and the Parliament (Majlis) Energy Committee.

According to the official, one of the mentioned documents is a plan for managing fuel consumption and transportation for the horizon of the Iranian calendar year 1420 (starts in March 2041), which is an interdepartmental document in which the optimization of cars, the reform of the structure of intra-city transportation and the type of cars that are built are the main focus.

"Other documents are regarding the gas supply and demand, as well as the production of oil and petrochemicals up to the 1420 horizon,” Zanganeh said.

One of the most important areas that the Energy Committee is seriously emphasizing is the optimization of energy consumption in liquid and gas fuels, and in this regard, it was decided that four documents will be submitted by the ministry to the committee and the committee will determine the final edition of the documents, the official said.

According to the minister, in the meeting, a foundation was laid for effective cooperation in the energy sector, and it was decided to expand the cooperation between the Ministry of Oil and the Energy Committee in parts in the form of signing cooperation documents and in parts in the form of political support from the parliament’s side.

All of this is paving the way for the future; all of these documents may not be approved in the current year, however currently the government's experience is aligning with that of parliamentarian, and the country's future path in the field of energy is being laid.

