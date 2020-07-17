National Commission for UNESCO launches virtual exhibit “Eternal Heritage”

TEHRAN – “Eternal Heritage”, a virtual exhibit of Persian calligraphy was launched by the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO on Wednesday.

Works by Nasrollah Afjei, Elaheh Khatami, Fereshteh Hosseini, Ali Shirazi, Yadollah Kaboli and Gholamhossein Khani are on view on www.gallery.irunesco.org.

The director of the commission Hojjatollah Ayyubi, in a live program posted on the Instagram of the commission, said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 in the very early days in the country and after improvement, he decided to do something positive for people to help pass these hard days.

“All the artists have made their best efforts for people to feel good and help them through these hard days. We first initiated a program to pay respects to the doctors and medical staff serving people with COVID-19,” he said.

“Next, we launched several live online interviews, and gradually Instagram turned into a good venue where people could keep in touch with the artists,” he said.

He called Iran the country of colors and arts, and said, “We next thought we need to provide a good opportunity in the virtual world, so we began with calligraphy. The young calligraphers are very polite and pay due respect to the veterans. Calligraphy and the calligraphers are our ancient heritage. They search for the best sentences and inscribe them in the most beautiful form, which is of high value. Calligraphers actually protect the borders of culture and art,” he explained.

“Every individual can open the website of the commission and see the artworks, which are on view with both Persian and English subtitles,” he noted.

“We invited our top masters of calligraphy to the exhibit and we are planning to hold exhibits by the youth and Iranians who are living outside the country,” he said.

Ayyubi next called on everybody to view calligraphy works by the brilliant masters of the Persian calligraphy whom he called the significant ambassadors of culture.

“We will upload a part of the art of Iranian and foreign artists in other virtual exhibits for Iranian and international art lovers, and we believe that art will conquer the coronavirus,” he said.

Photo: A calligraphy work by Ali Shirazi on view at “Eternal Heritage”, a virtual exhibit of Persian calligraphy organized by the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO.

