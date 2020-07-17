Iran-Afghanistan’s comprehensive document to be finalized in three months

TEHRAN - Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that Iran-Afghanistan’s comprehensive document will be finalized in three months.

During a meeting called, “Prospect of Iran-Afghanistan Relations: Challenges and Opportunities”, Araghci said that the two countries have speeded up efforts to finalize the document.

Araghchi visited Kabul on Wednesday. He headed a high-ranking delegation to follow up the agreements reached during a visit by Hanif Atmar, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, to Tehran on June 21-22.

During the visit, Atamar and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif issued a joint statement defining the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in various fields, including common border security.

‘Iran to continue support for Afghanistan’s peace efforts’

Also during a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s president of the High Council for Peace and National Reconciliation, Araghchi reiterated Tehran’s long-held position that Iran will continue support for peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Araghchi also said Iran attaches great importance to regional convergence in line with economic development.

Abdullah praised Iran for its supports and gave a report on the latest measures taken to realize peace in the country.

The two sides also noted that establishment of peace in Afghanistan would benefit peace and stability in the entire region and elsewhere in the world.

Araghchi met separately with Atmar on Wednesday.

He expressed Iran’s support for peace process in Afghanistan and hoped talks among all the rival Afghan groups would start as soon as possible.

The senior Iranian diplomat also said his country believes that the achievements made and also democratic structures established after four decades of war in Afghanistan should be preserved.

He added that Iran is ready to help the Afghan government advance the peace process.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on a roadmap and the time schedule to finalize a comprehensive strategic cooperation deal.

NA/PA