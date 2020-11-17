Tehran, Kabul make ‘significant’ progress in finalizing comprehensive document

TEHRAN – As two neighbors Afghanistan and Iran have made considerable progress in finalizing a document that will ensure comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement issued by Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry.

The progress was made as a result of intense negotiations that were held during a recent visit by Mirwais Nab, the deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan, to Iran. Nab met with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss a variety of issues pertaining to bilateral relations.

“During this visit, Mr. Nab held intensive talks with Mr. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister for political affairs, on a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation between the two countries, which resulted in significant progress in finalizing this document,” Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday, Nab also met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss a variety of issues of mutual interest, including the comprehensive cooperation document between Tehran and Kabul.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement of Tuesday that Zarif welcomed the progress made concerning the cooperation document.

“We want to sign a comprehensive document that best serves the interests of the two nations and raises the level of relations between the two countries,” the Tuesday statement quoted Zarif as saying in a meeting with Nab.

SM/PA