Zarif set to visit Baghdad on Sunday

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to depart Tehran to Baghdad on Sunday.

According to Iraq News Agency, Zarif plans to hold talks with senior Iraqi officials.

The visit will take place two days ahead of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s trip to Iran.

Last week, Al-Mayadeen reported that al-Kadhimi would travel to Iran for holding bilateral talks on a series of issues.

Earlier, it was announced that the Iraqi prime minister will travel to Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States in the first round of his foreign trips in order to attract the political and economic support of various parties.

MH/PA