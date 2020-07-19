German premiere of “Yalda” set for August 27

TEHRAN – Iranian writer and director Masud Bakhshi’s drama “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” will begin its German premiere on August 27, the German distributor Little Dream Entertainment has announced.

The film is about Maryam, a young woman who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband, Nasser. Iranian law allows for the victim’s family to forgive her and spare her life, so Maryam’s fate will be decided by Nasser’s daughter, Mona, on the country’s most popular televised reality show.

In front of millions of viewers during Yalda, the winter solstice celebration, Maryam and Mona discover that forgiveness can be difficult as they relive the past.

The film, which is a co-production from Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg, has been screened in several international events and was acclaimed in some.

It won the special mention for best screenplay at the 24th Sofia International Film Festival in Bulgaria early July.

It also received the Grand Jury Prize of the World Cinema Dramatic section at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in February.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Masud Bakhshi’s movie “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness”.

