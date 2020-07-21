Five more trucks to join IIDCYA’s mobile theater project

TEHRAN – Iran’s Interior Ministry has provided the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) with five more trucks, which will join the institute’s mobile theater project.

The institute launched the mobile theater program in 1973 with a truck traveling to remote cities and villages where young artists and actors of those days and the veterans of today gave performances for children and young adults.

The old truck was retired two years ago and two other trucks were replaced.

These new five more trucks are due to be delivered to the institute within the next two months where more children and young adults can sit and watch the plays and films produced by the IIDCYA.

The mobile theaters are not only a stage for plays and puppet shows, but are equipped with modern technology to screen films for children and young adults.

The institute hopes that the mobile theaters carry days of hope, health and happiness to the Iranian cities and villages after the hard days of coronavirus.

IIDCYA also initiated a bookmobile project years ago for promoting reading among children and young people in Iran’s remote villages.

The mobile library program was nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA) several times.



In May 2019, the Japanese translator of Persian children’s books, Kiko Aiko, traveled to Iran and accompanied a group of trainers from IIDCYA in a trip by bookmobile to learn more about the cultural activities of the organization.

The bookmobile went to Esmaeil Gerayeli Primary School in Khuzankola, a village located about 60 kilometers northwest of Tehran.

Photo: This combination photo shows the first mobile theater of the IIDCYA (R) as well as one of the new, modern ones.

