Iranian students win medal at Moscow Flower Show 2020

TEHRAN – The students of the University of Tehran won the third place in the 9th Moscow International Garden and Flower Festival “Moscow Flower Show Online 2020” and won the special prize of Smart Garden competition.

Davood Vafadari and Azimeh Ramezani, students of green space engineering of the University of Tehran, presented a project at Moscow Flower Show 2020, and in addition to winning a bronze medal for the Smart Garden Competition, received a special award for sustainability concept, innovation and creative approach to promoting sustainable development.

It was especially praised by the jury of this international competition.

Held June 26 to July 5, the festival displayed virtual gardens and stands of leading companies in the field of landscape design, as well as business and educational programs from experts and professionals in the landscape industry.

This international competition with the special theme of smart and ecological garden design was held among students and young professionals and coincided with the 9th International Exhibition of Flowers and Garden Design in Moscow.

