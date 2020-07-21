Sa’d-al Saltaneh, a top tourist site in Qazvin

The 19th-century bazaar of Sa’d-al Saltaneh is a top tourist site in the city of Qazvin, which was once the capital of the Persian Empire under Safavids from 1548-98.

Bazaars have traditionally been major economic and social centers in the ancient city which is also famed for carpets and seedless grapes.

The bazaar is located adjacent to a beautifully restored Qajar-era caravanserai of the same name. In April, Qazvin province’s tourism department announced that it seriously pursues efforts to register Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai on the UNESCO World Heritage list.