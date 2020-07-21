Islamic academy assigned to gather information helping organizations adapt to Quranic science

TEHRAN – The Islamic Sciences and Culture Academy has been assigned to gather information helping governmental organizations adapt to Quranic science.

The academy, which works under the auspices of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Office of the Qom Seminary, has launched a section named “Quranic Institutionalization Department” to pursue the task.

The portal of the department was launched on Tuesday. It can be found on http://qs.isca.ac.ir.

“One of the tasks an Islamic society needs to do is to explore and outline the teachings the society requires to form its systems based on Quran,” the academy said in a statement.

“These studies will lead to designing, rearranging, reforming and improving the economic, political, social and cultural systems and microsystems based on Quranic teachings and concepts,” it continued.

The portal provides information about the latest studies on the Holy Quran for Quranic institutionalization.

The Quranic Institutionalization Department was established based on guidelines from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“What we understand from the Quranic teachings is that Islam expects Muslims to set up the Islamic system in a perfect way,” Ayatollah Khamenei has said earlier.

Addressing Islamic scholars, the leader also said, “[Quranic] institutionalization is your main and greatest task. This is a complex and difficult undertaking. Don’t let the secular, Western liberalist, ultranationalist, or leftist and Marxist patterns instill themselves within you.”

Photo: A logo for the Quranic Institutionalization Department.

