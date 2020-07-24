‘We should wait for details of Iran-China agreement’

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholamreza Ansari has said that details of the 25-year Iran-China cooperation plan will be published after it is finalized.

“We should wait for details of the agreement between Iran and China,” ISNA quoted Ansari as saying on Friday.

He expressed hope that the document would be finalized and prepared for implementation soon.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on June 23 that Iran and China have drafted a 25-year plan for comprehensive cooperation which proves failure of the plots to isolate the Islamic Republic.

In a meeting on June 21, the Iranian cabinet of ministers approved the final draft of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation with China.

The Foreign Ministry said on June 29 that the cooperation plan has not been finalized yet between the two countries.

However, it said, the content of the “agreement will be published once it is finalized.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that 25-year cooperation plan is transparent and there is nothing secret about it.

“If Majlis’ approval is needed, the necessary legal actions will be done and the people will be informed about it transparently. All the stages have been announced and there is nothing secret,” he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Zarif noted, “The people feel assured that neither this administration not any other administration will give a handspan of Iran’s soil and will not let exclusive use of a handspan of Iran’s soil.”

The foreign minister also said that the agreement is not finalized yet, however, the two countries are close to reach a deal.

