Iran’s exports to Russia rise 20% in a quarter

TEHRAN- Iran’s exports to Russia have increased 20 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), the chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce announced.

Hadi Tizhoosh Taban told IRNA on Saturday that the growth in the exports indicates that the coronavirus pandemic has not affected trade between the two neighbors.

During a video-conference between Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russian officials at Federal Customs Service including Vladimir Vladimirovich Ivin, the deputy head of the customs, two weeks ago, the two sides investigated ways of boosting bilateral customs cooperation.

Addressing the conference, Jalali said that Iran is ready to create customs "Green Corridor" with Russia in the pandemic occasion when many international activities have been brought to lockdown.

To have multilateral cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EUEA) in the framework of Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative to create the customs "Green Corridor" in coronavirus and post-coronavirus periods is among the main agenda of development of economic relations, the ambassador said.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views about fostering customs cooperation and solving some problems for the Iranian lorry drivers.

