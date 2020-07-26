SP phase 13 transmission pipelines ready to go operational

TEHRAN – The gas transmission pipelines of South Pars gas field’s 13A and 13C platforms have become ready to transmit gas from these platforms to the refinery on the coast.

As reported by the portal of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the giant field in the Persian Gulf, the two 32-inch pipelines are each 100 kilometers long and will transfer gas from the mentioned platforms to be processed at the phase 13 refinery.

According to Phase 13 Operator Payam Moatamed, the mentioned platforms were installed back in February and the project for connecting them to the pipelines was immediately started.

Moatamed also noted that the pipelines of the 13B and 13D, the other two platforms of the phase, were inaugurated back in February 2019.

All stages of the project including pipe coating, installation engineering, seawater piping, and commissioning of these lines have been done by Iranian experts and engineers, according to the official.

"Considering the need for group work of the operations, we managed to complete the project by observing the social distance in such a way that while maintaining the health of the workforce, the pipelines became ready for operation,” Motamed said.

Phase 13 of South Pars gas field is aimed at the production of 56 mcm of gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate, and 400 tons of sulfur per day in addition to one million tons of ethane and one million tons of propane and butane per annum.

South Pars is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field, shared with Qatar, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

