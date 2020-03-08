Last offshore platform of South Pars phase 13 installed

TEHRAN - Platform 13C, the fourth and last platform of phase 13 of Iran’s South Pars gas field’s development project, was installed on its designated offshore spot on Saturday evening, Public Relations Department of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), which is in charge of developing the gas field, announced.

Payam Motamed, the operator of phase 13 of developing South Pars, put the physical progress of the nearly 2,500-ton structure at more than 98 percent, saying that the mentioned platform was designed and built totally by Iranian experts and the major parts and equipment have been supplied by domestic producers.

“The operations for transferring and installation of the platform’s side structures, including the flare jacket and bridges, will be carried out soon by the Sea Pad vessel,” the official noted,

"After the installation of the equipment, operations related to the connection of the platform to the well (hook up) would be the last steps to be taken for the platform to go operational,” he added.

The first platform of phase 13 (namely 13B) was installed on its designated offshore spot in early December 2018 and the mentioned platform along with the second one (13D) became operational in late January 2019.

The first two platforms of phase 13 of the South Pars gas field are currently operational and producing 28 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas on a daily basis.

When completed, the phase is going to produce 56 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate and 400 tons of sulfur per day in addition to one million tons of ethane and one million tons of propane and butane per annum.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

