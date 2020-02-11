SP platforms 13A, 13C loaded at Bushehr yard

TEHRAN- Platform 13A and 13C of Iran’s South Pars gas field (in the Persian Gulf) were both loaded at Sadra yard in the southwestern province of Bushehr on Monday to be shipped toward their designated offshore place, Shana reported.

Payam Motamed, the operator of phase 13 of developing South Pars, put the physical progress of the nearly 2,500-ton structures at more than 98 percent, saying that they both have been designed and built totally by the Iranian experts and the major parts and equipment have been supplied by domestic producers.

According to the official, each platform is going to produce 500 million cubic feet or 14.2 million cubic meters (mcm) of sour gas per day and the offshore operations of the mentioned phase would be completed when these two platforms start operation, extracting 28.4 mcm of gas per day.

The first platform of phase 13 was installed on its designated offshore spot in early December 2018.

This phase is aimed at the production of 56 mcm of gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensate and 400 tons of sulfur per day in addition to one million tons of ethane and one million tons of propane and butane per annum.

South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

EF/MA