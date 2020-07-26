Plan for returning drop-outs to school started

TEHRAN – A plan has just started to bring students who have dropped out of school in low-income and deprived areas of the country back to the education system, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The plan was launched as one of the reform plans of the Ministry of Education, Mojtaba Zeinivand, deputy education minister stated.

According to the statistics, about 800,000 who have completed primary education drop out of secondary education each year in the country, he lamented.

He added that for the first year, we are going to return 100,000 school drop-outs.

