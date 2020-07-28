Iranian children honored at Spanish art contest

TEHRAN – Iranian children Aylin Najafi and Anisa Mohammadbaqerzadeh have been honored for their paintings at the 2018-2019 Peace and Cooperation and CTBTO Global Scholar Art Campaign, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) announced on Tuesday.

The Peace and Cooperation Foundation, an NGO in Madrid that promotes the movement of non-violence and creativity to build a world of solidarity, and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Vienna organized the competition on the theme of “For a Safer World”.

The contest was organized in three categories and Mohammadbaqerzadeh’s work received an award in the Drawings for Students Aged 5 to 7.

Zhasmin Kenesbai from Kazakhstan, Alvaro Cobos Palacino from Spain and Leung Hon Yin from China were the other winners of the section.

Najafi was awarded in the Posters for Students Aged 8 to 12 section.

Mohammadbaqerzadeh and Najafi are the members of the IIDCYA branch in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardebil.

Plamena Krasimirova Krasteva and Petya Dimitrova, both from Bulgaria, and Mahmoud Mostafa Negm from Egypt were also honored in this section.

Numerous children received awards in the Murals for Students Aged 13 to 17 category.

Ermina Kalogirou from Cyprus and Jana Swanepoel from Namibia were among them.

Tara Bozovic, Milojka Simicevic and Mladen Simicevic from Montenegro, and Jasmina Nozic, Edita Zdrale, Lajla Kudovic, Danis Bakos, Adna Cosic, Rizah Mustafic, Melika Dzajic Nejra Boloban and Enisa Nuhic from Bosnia and Herzegovina were also awarded.

An award ceremony was held on June 27, 2019 at the Hofburg in Vienna during the CTBTO Science and Technology Conference.

The organizers also produced a 2020 calendar featuring twelve top submissions to mark the achievements of the young artists.

In addition, a virtual art gallery with more than 200 artworks is available on CTBTO Flickr album.

The CTBTO and Peace and Cooperation organized the competition to increase public awareness of the threat from nuclear explosives in the world, and to promote children working together for a safer world.

Photo: Painting by the 11-year-old Iranian girl Aylin Najafi was honored at the Peace and Cooperation and CTBTO Global Scholar Art Campaign.

MMS/YAW

