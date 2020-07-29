Ali Rahbari completes music adaptation of Shakespeare sonnets 

TEHRAN – Composer Ali Rahbari’s lifetime dream to complete the music adaptation of the 154 Shakespeare sonnets into an opera has come true.

“Over the past months with the spread of coronavirus in the world, I was busy working on the project to finish the sonnets and the package will soon be released,” Rahbari has told the Persian service of MNA.

“Several Iranian composers and singers along with the world singers have cooperated in this project, which will come out in eight to ten albums,” he said.

He added that Slovak pianist Ladislav Fancoviv has also cooperated on the project.

The maestro said that the home quarantine was the best time for him to complete the project with the collaboration of his friends.

In February 2020, Rahbari said that Naxos Records, a Hong Kong-based German record label specializing in classical music, would submit his “World without War” for the 2021 Grammy Awards.

“World without War” is Symphonic Poem No. 4 of “My Mother Persia”, a cycle of eight symphonic poems by Rahbari based on lyrics by Mohammad Farid Nasseri.

Rahbari, the former conductor of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, dedicated “World without War” to his master musician Hossein Dehlavi, mostly famous for “Sabokbal”, “Bijan and Manijeh” and many other compositions that connect traditional Iranian music with Western classical music.

Vocalist Mohammad Motamedi has collaborated with Rahbari in the project “My Mother Persia”, which has been recorded by the Antalya State Symphony live in a concert.

The Prague Metropolitan Orchestra and the Antalya State Symphony collaborated with Rahbari on the first album.

The first volume of “My Mother Persia” was released in July 2019 and was warmly received in different countries and the second volume came out in November.

The first album features melodies and improvisations in Iranian traditional styles, including a violin concerto entitled “Nohe Khan” by soloist Paula Rahbari, as well as “Mother’s Tears” and “Children’s Prayer”.

Rahbari also conducted “Takhti” composed by Iranian musical prodigy Puria Khadem performed by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra in Czech in 2016.

Mohammad Motamedi sings in the piece, which also features other Iranian musicians, including Amir Bavarchi, Parisa Pirzadeh and Barbod Bayat.



Rahbari had said that he had heard and liked the beautiful, clear voice of Mohammad Motamedi in a concert with his lifelong dear friend, Hossein Alizadeh.

Khadem composed “Takhti” in memory of the legendary wrestler, Gholamreza Takhti.

“When I was in Tehran I learned about ‘Takhti’, which was an amazing, well-composed piece for orchestral performance and highlights a popular national theme,” Rahbari had said.

He had noted that he has always had a strong desire to help young Iranian musicians to be acknowledged in the world.

Photo: Composer Ali Rahbari in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW