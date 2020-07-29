IIEC receives no order on not holding exhibits: managing director

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC)said that this company has received no letter from the Coronavirus Control Operations Headquarters banning exhibition holding.

As reported by the Public Relations Department of Iran International Exhibitions Company, Bahman Hosseinzadeh referred to some statement made by Alireza Zali, the head of the Coronavirus Control Operations Headquarters, on banning holding any kind of gathering or exhibition in Tehran by the end of the next week and said, “We do not want to make fast and irrational decisions, while we are abiding by this headquarters’ regulations.”

Hosseinzadeh further mentioned the four health protocols prepared by the IIEC to control coronavirus pandemic during the exhibitions.

The official has previously announced that Iran’s all exhibitions, especially the big ones such as ELECOMP, Agrofood, oil & gas, Iran Health, and construction exhibits, will be held on schedule and complying with all health protocols.

“Given that the Tehran Permanente International Fairgrounds is equipped with the sanitizing and coronavirus-combatting equipment, and the four health protocols are completely observed in the exhibition area, all exhibitions are planned to be held on schedule”, Hosseinzadeh said on July 15.

“As the specialized exhibitions play a significant role in boosting the country’s non-oil exports, we are determined to hold all exhibitions especially the big ones, through complying with the health protocols”, the official noted.

Saying that based on the official estimations, the world will suffer from the coronavirus pandemic, Hosseinzadeh said, “The economy cannot be shut down; so the exhibitions cannot be closed, but they can be held through observing health protocols.”

MA/MA