Overseas cineastes welcome Iran’s Resistance film festival

TEHRAN – The organizers of the Resistance International Film Festival have announced that the 16th edition of the event has been warmly welcomed internationally as they have received over 1200 submissions from filmmakers from around the world.

In a press release published on Wednesday, the organizers said that they have received 1260 submissions from filmmakers in Central America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

With 460 films, Asian filmmakers have sent the most submissions. With 248 films, Indian filmmakers are on the top of the list.

The festival has also received 325 films from European filmmakers. Most of the movies are from Spanish directors who have sent 30 submissions to the event.

The 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from September 21 to 27.

Earlier this week, in a meeting with the organizers of the festival, the director of the Cinema Organization of Iran, Hossein Entezami, called on them to put their focus on plans for promoting the culture of resistance in the region.

“Iran is the motherland of resistance, and the Resistance festival can and must be the promoter of the culture of resistance in the region,” Hossein Entezami said in a meeting with the organizers of the 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival on Saturday.

“This festival should play a key role in developing and naturalizing the culture of resistance, and also provide patterns for producing films in the future,” he added.

The festival has allocated a special section to films on health workers this year.

The category named “Health Defenders” has been established in honor of the medical workers on the front line of the campaign against COVID-19.

It also plans to honor innovative filmmakers with the Rasul Award named after the Iranian war film director, Rasul Mollaqolipur.

Photo: A poster for the 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

MMS/YAW