Agatha Christie’s “Swan Song” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Swan Song”, a short story by British mystery writer Agatha Christie, has recently been published by Hermes Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Nima Hazrati.

This story was first published in the book collection “The Listerdale Mystery” in the UK in 1934 and later appeared in the U.S. collection “The Golden Ball and Other Stories”.

The book is about a soprano Paula Nazorkoff who is invited to give a private performance at Rustonbury Castle.

She accepts, since the castle is close to the home of the world-famous retired baritone Breon. What ensues is a story of passion and revenge in which old scores are settled at last.

A famous operatic singer finally comes face to face with her rival with passion and revenge as scores are settled.

This is a story that allowed Christie to indulge in her love of music. Her references to Maria Jeritza suggest, Christie may have seen her temperamental performance in Tosca at Covent Garden in 1925; Jeritza sang the aria, “Vissi d’arte”, lying on her stomach on the floor.

In fact, Christie was a great pianist and singer herself, and often said she would have liked to have become a professional had she not suffered from stage fright.

Born in Torquay in 1890, Christie became, and remains, the bestselling novelist of all time.

She is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, as well as the world’s longest-running play, “The Mousetrap”.

Her books have sold over a billion copies in the English language and a billion in translation.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of British mystery writer Agatha Christie’s “Swan Song”.

