Iranian students win colorful medals at IChO 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian students snatched 4 medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020) held in Turkey on July 6 to 15, ISNA news agency reported on Friday.

The International Olympiad was held virtually due to coronavirus outbreak and restrictions, with 234 students from 60 countries attending the competition.

In the Iranian team, Mohammad Shahabodin Daneshvar claimed a gold medal, Mohammad Arian Taqvaei Arabi, Ramin Asempour won two silver medals and Amir Mahboubi won a bronze medal.

This result is similar to the result obtained in the previous period of this competition. The national team of the Chemistry Olympiad of Iran also won one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in the IChO 2019 held in France.

The Iranian team ranked sixth in the world in this competition.

IChO is an annual competition for the world’s most talented chemistry students at the secondary school level. Nations around the world send a team of four students who are tested on their chemistry knowledge and skills in a five-hour laboratory practical and five-hour written theoretical examination that are held on separate days with the practical examination usually being before the theoretical examination.

The idea of the International Chemistry Olympiad was developed in former Czechoslovakia in 1968 and the first International Chemistry Olympiad took place in Prague between 18th and 21st June 1968.

The 53rd International Chemistry Olympiad will take place in Osaka, Japan, from July 24 to August 2, 2021.

FB/MG