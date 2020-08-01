FAO, WFP support livelihoods for Afghan refugees in Iran

TEHRAN – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) are working to improve the livelihoods of Afghan refugees living in Iran amid COVID-19 pandemic.

A greenhouse was established in refugee resorts in Semnan province aiming at new and sustainable living opportunities for Afghan nationals.

The greenhouse established in Semnan Settlement by WFP and FAO is still operational with precautionary measures to avoid the transmission of COVID-19. Refugees managed to harvest and sell the crops to provide a source of income for their families, WFP tweeted on July 26.

According to official government statistics, Iran currently hosts 951,142 refugees, 97 percent of whom live in urban areas, and the remaining 3 percent are residing in 20 settlements running by UNHCR's main government counterpart, the Interior Ministry's Office for Citizens and Foreign Immigrants.

A workshop will be held for 15 selected refugees interested in gardening, to provide them with the necessary skills to grow a variety of ornamental and edible plants in these greenhouses.

Greenhouse cultivation allows refugees to produce off-season products according to market demand.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, FAO is leading global efforts to combat hunger, improve nutrition, increase agricultural productivity, raise living standards in rural populations, and contribute to economic growth.

FB/MG