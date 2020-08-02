“The Messiah” director Nader Talebzadeh tests positive for COVID-19

TEHRAN – Cinema Organization of Iran director Hossein Entezami said on Sunday that Nader Talebzadeh, director of the TV series “The Messiah”, has contracted COVID-19.

In a post published on his twitter, Entezami wished the filmmaker health.

“Dear Nader Talebzadeh has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is a humble and creative individual who knows cinema well and has served culture especially in the international arena well. We wish him health and pray for him,” Entezami tweeted.

Talebzadeh is the host of Asr, a TV program by IRIB’s Mostanad Channel that reviews issues with analysts in various fields.

Talebzadeh is also the president of the Ammar Popular Film Festival, which has been established by a number of Iranian revolutionary figures.

The festival has been named after Ammar Yasir, a close companion of Prophet Muhammad (S).

Talebzadeh was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution producing revolutionary works in art and cinema in December 2017.

Photo: Filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh in an undated photo. (Mehr/Shahab Qayyumi)

