Ex-Iran wrestler Navaei passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran freestyle wrestler Mohammadreza Navaei died on Monday.

Navaei passed away at the age of 72 in his homeland Tehran.

Navaei claimed two bronze medals at the 1973 World Wrestling Championships and 1974 Asian Games in 62kg weight class.



He also represented Iran at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

Navaei headed Iran wrestling team in 1988 Summer Olympics and served as assistant coach at the 1992 Olympics.

He coached Iran at the 1990, 1991, 1993 and 1994 World Wrestling Championships and headed Indonesia at the 1978 World Wrestling Championships as well.

Iran’s sports society has lost an encyclopedia of wrestling.

Navaei will be laid to rest in Tehran’s Behesht-eZahra Cemetery on Tuesday.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Navaei’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.