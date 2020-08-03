Atomic opportunities given to Iran by NPT are absolutely legitimate: Russia

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that atomic opportunities given to Iran by the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) are absolutely legitimate.

“The atomic opportunities were given to Iran by #NPT. These opportunities and capabilities are absolutely legitimate as a long as they are used for peaceful purposes. The duty of IAEA is to certify non-diversion of nuclear materials. Those who disagree with that work against NPT,” Ulyanov tweeted on Monday.

His remarks came as a response to a tweet by Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who claimed that when experts talk about concerns they mean the Iran Standard of the JCPOA, the 2015 nuclear deal, which gave a the country this atomic capability.

