Quarterly exports to Greece down 70% yr/yr

TEHRAN – Iranian exports to Greece in the first quarter of 2020 fell nearly 70 percent compared to the same period in 2019, Head of Iran-Greece Joint Chamber of Commerce Majid Movafeq Qadiri said.

Iran exported $1.7 million worth of commodities to the European country in the said three months, while the figure stood at $5.3 million in Q1 2019, ILNA quoted Qadiri as saying.

According to the official, Iran's imports from Greece in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $2.7 million, registering a more than 60 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.

Imports from Greece stood at $7.2 million in Q1 2019, while the figure was about $9.8 million in 2018.

Underlining the fact that all the mentioned figures are related to the pre-coronavirus period and does not show the impact of the pandemic on the two country’s trade, Qadiri noted that the U.S. sanctions have had a more significant impact on the Iranian exports compared to the country’s imports.

Iran’s top exported goods to Greece in the mentioned period were polystyrene polymers, minerals or chemical fertilizers, nuts, glassware, Vaseline and raisins, and the top imported goods from Greece include dairy machinery, and transportation machinery.

