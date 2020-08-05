4-month exports from Kermanshah Province stand at $709m

TEHRAN- More than 1.76 million tons of commodities worth $709.36 million were exported from Iran’s western Kermanshah province during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), a provincial official announced.

Khalil Heidari, the director-general of the province’s customs administration, said that the exports from the province witnessed a 14-percent fall in value and one percent drop in weight during the four-month period of this year, compared to the same period of time in the past year, Mehr news agency reported.

The official said that of the total value of exports, over $392 million has been the worth of products cleared and exported through the major customs of Kermanshah, Parvizkhan and Paveh, indicating a seven-percent decrease year on year.”

"Tomato, coolers, cheese, tomato paste, light oil and oil products, biscuit, melon, watermelon, ceramics and tiles, and plastic products were the main commodities exported from the province during the four-month period,” Heidari added.

He also announced that the province exported goods to 19 countries during the first four months of this year. Iraq was the top destination of the exported products.

The value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first four months of the current year stood at $19.635 billion, IRNA reported.

According to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Rohollah Latifi, in the mentioned period Iran imported $10.922 billion worth of goods, while exporting $8.713 billion.

The volume of traded goods was estimated at 42 million tons, of which 30.285 million tons were related to exports and about 11.793 million tons were imported goods.

Iran's top five non-oil export destinations during this period were China with $2.474 billion worth of exports, Iraq with $1.965 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $1.216 billion, and Afghanistan with $713 million as well as Turkey with $405 million, so the country’s top five export destinations remained the same in comparison to previous months, according to Latifi.

As reported, China accounted for over 28 percent of Iran’s total exports, followed by Iraq, UAE, Afghanistan, and Turkey with 22 percent, 14 percent, 8 percent, and five percent respectively.

The top five sources of imports during this period were China with $2.806 billion, the UAE with $2.479 billion, Turkey with $1.178 billion, India with $757 million, and Germany with $493 million worth of imports.

China accounted for over 25 percent of Iran’s total imports, followed by UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany with 23 percent, 11 percent, seven percent, and five percent, respectively.

MA/MA