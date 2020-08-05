Iranian docs competing in Ierapetra festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian films “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” and “The Little Plant” are competing in the 7th International Documentary Festival of Ierapetra in Greece.

“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” is a new narrative of Abbas Kiarostami’s point of view on life, his vision and worldview that director Mahmudreza Sani tried to portray during four years of cinematic workshops held by Kiarostami around the world. The film also features Kiarostami’s restlessness for the future of the cinema.

The film won the award for best documentary feature at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay in 2019.

Directed by Komeil Soheili, “The Little Plant” is about a little plant that got lost in a remote area and can’t find any other plant that looks like it. Talking with locals, including immigrants from Yemen who have recently resettled there, he gets to know new things about how their lives were affected by climate change.

Lefteris Charitos is presiding over the jury for international documentary competition, which is composed of Christos Karakepelis and Michel Garance.

Christoforos Charalampakis, a professor of linguistics at Athens University, is the honorary president of the festival, which will announce winners on August 10.

Photo: A poster for “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane”.

MMS/YAW