Electricity consumption falls as weather cools down

TEHRAN – Daily electricity consumption in Iran retreated from the peak high of 58 gigawatts in the week ended on August 7 to settle around 57 GW, data released by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC) showed.

According to the IGMC data, the country’s daily electricity consumption which had already declined from the peak 58 GW to settle at 57.14 GW on Saturday (August 1), fell even further to 53.976 GW on Thursday (August 6), Tasnim reported.

Iran’s daily electricity consumption exceeded 58,000 megawatts (58 GW) in late July to register the highest power consumption recorded in the history of the country’s electricity industry.

Based on the data released by Iran's Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company, known as TAVANIR, the recorded figure was 333 MW more than the last year’s peak consumption.

With the beginning of the hot season in Iran, the electricity consumption increased unprecedently so that several new records were registered for the power consumption since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

In the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease of rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

In this regard, the Energy Ministry has been following new strategies in recent years to manage the consumption and lessen the electricity losses in the national grid.

In late July, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that his ministry was considering new incentive packages for low-consuming households and industrial electricity subscribers.

“Last year, nearly 10.6 trillion rials (about $25.2 million) was paid to low-consuming households and industrial subscribers, and this year too, new incentive packages have been considered for awarding such consumers,” Ardakanian said on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

EF/MG