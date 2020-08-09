TEDPIX rises 6% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), increased six percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by IRNA, the index stood at 2.034 million points at the end of the previous week.

The indices of Bank Mellat, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Iran Khodro Investment Development Company, Ghadir Investment Company, and Bank Saderat were the major contributors to the index’s rise in the past week.

Iranian stock market, which has been experiencing some unprecedented growth in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), and also during the present year, registered a new record high on August 2.

The main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, surpassed two million points during the trades in the mentioned day and through gaining 45,672 points it stood at 2.007 million, notching up another outstanding record in the current year.

The index had hit the record high of 1.5 million points on June 30, and now we see that it has climbed half a million points in just one month to hit the record high of two million.

