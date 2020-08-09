Iran to host AFC Media online workshop

TEHRAN - The Public Relations Department of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is planning to hold the second workshop of “Media Rules and Responsibilities” on August 10.

The workshop which is organized with the cooperation of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will be held in an online format on Monday at 4 p.m. local time due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Colin Gibson, the AFC’s Director of Media and Communications, will be the presenter of the workshop.

Media representatives will be attended at the workshop. They will be welcomed by the FFIRI’s officials.

Last year, the workshop, under the AFC Mentorship Program, was held for the first time in the Central Zone and received overwhelming support from the media in Iran.

The Mentorship Program, which was launched in 2019, is part of the AFC’s commitment to providing its Member Associations with tailored made programs to help enhance their media and communications capabilities.