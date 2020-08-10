Eco-lodges trigger reverse migration in Semnan

TEHRAN- The growth in the number of eco-lodge units has triggered reverse migration in the north-central Semnan province, ISNA reported.

The development of the tourism industry with the inauguration of more eco-lodge units in the villages of the province has caused the reverse migration in these villages so that villagers are not willing to sell their properties, provincial tourism chief Mehdi Jamal said on Monday.

With the efforts of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, the province has witnessed a 20% increase in tourism facilities, which is a promising trend, he added.

Back in June, the official announced that the province’s tourism department plans to increase the number of eco-lodge units across the province in the near future.

He also noted that increasing the number of eco-lodge units will strengthen and promote the region’s tourism potential.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad).

While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat) and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating).

The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan, and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

The tourism ministry has set a target to help build 2,000 eco-lodges by 2021, believing such guest houses could cater to sustainable development and job creation in the countryside and rural areas.

The culturally-diverse country never disappoints visitors when it comes to eco-tourism, sightseeing and even tribal tourism as it is home to many regional people including ones with Turk and Arab elements in addition to the Kurds, Baloch, Bakhtyari, Lurs, and other smaller minorities such as Armenians, Assyrians, Jews, and others.

