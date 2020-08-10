“Eaten” to compete in Anibar Intl. Animation Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur’s short movie “Eaten” will be competing in the Anibar International Animation Festival in Kosovo.

The 11th edition of the festival is scheduled to go online in the city of Peja from August 17 to 23.

The story of “Eaten” is set on a mysterious, unknown planet, in which a rabbit-like creature is eaten by a wolf. It meets another rabbit-like creature in the wolf’s stomach and they begin a new life with each other, but that’s not the end of the story.

Produced at Iran’s Experimental and Documentary Film Center, “Eaten” has been screened at numerous festivals around the world.

In March 2019, it won the special jury award at the 11th Tehran International Animation Festival, which is organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults every year.

“In this edition, beyond bringing light to those who served and are serving on the first line of duty, we want to also bring light and rethink what makes us human,” the organizers of the Anibar festival have said.

“How under extreme circumstances we have to make choices and decisions that might conflict with our values and principles as human beings. And how under these circumstances we can change so that we elevate our humanity, our sense of community and our relation to the environment,” they added.

Photo: “Eaten” by Iranian director Mohsen Rezapur.

MMS/YAW

