Global arms industry not to heed PGCC’s anti-Iran remarks: expert

TEHRAN - International affairs expert Sabah Zanganeh has said that the world’s arms industry will not heed the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s call for extending arms embargo on Iran.

In an interview with IRNA published on Monday, Zanganeh said that the attempt is just propaganda and will not affect Russia and China’s approach.

Zanganeh, a former Iran’s representative at the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), also said, “The Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region have economic interaction with China and Russia, and Saudi Arabia has close ties with Russia in oil industry, however, these countries are rivals in arms race.”

“When arms embargo on Iran expires, China and Russia are willing to have a market in Iran and the region. So, they will not listen to position adopted by secretary general of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council,” he noted.

He added, “In a situation in which the United States seeks to own all the world’s arms industry, China and Russia will not lose the market because it is profitable.”

Zanganeh also said that the PGCC member states seek to continue tension with Iran.

They should know that these methods will not have positive effects on region, he noted.

In a report published by Bloomberg on Sunday, it is said that the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council has called on the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo against Iran.

In a letter to the Security Council sent Saturday and obtained by Bloomberg News, the PGCC called on the Security Council to extend the embargo and “further impose any additional measures necessary to prevent the destabilizing proliferation of Iranian weapons, such as a targeted asset freeze and travel ban on individuals involved in the supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel to or from Iran.”

Sunday’s letter is the first significant joint statement released by the group since the rift, said a person familiar with the matter.

The United States has stepped up calls for the extension of UN arms embargo on Iran since April.

Under the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, arms embargo against Iran expires in October.

