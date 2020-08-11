World’s first ‘subway library’ to open in Tehran

TEHRAN – For the first time in the underground transportation system worldwide, a public library will be opened in Tehran subway, Farnoush Nobakht, director of Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operations Company, said.

According to the memorandum signed between the Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operations Company and the Tehran public libraries foundation, libraries will be launched in seven selected stations, first of which will be inaugurated on August 12, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

The library, called “Metro Book”, is in line with the cultural programs to promote the culture of reading and increase per capita reading among subway passengers during intra-city trips, the library with a capacity of more than 5,000 books provides services continuously from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., she explained.

Those who are interested in referring to “Metro Book” while receiving the desired book can, after reading it, deliver it to all libraries connected to Public Libraries Institution, she noted, adding, also, book lovers can receive the audio and electronic files of their requested books.

FB/MG