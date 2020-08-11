UK Shia centers stress observing health protocols in Muharram rituals

TEHRAN – Shia centers in the United Kingdom in a statement emphasized the need for observing health protocols during Muharram rituals to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Shia Muslims, hold special ceremonies during the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram, which falls from August 21 to 30 this year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and his 72 loyal companions.

The representatives of the Ayatollahs HA and leaders of then Shia centers in England wrote a statement mentioning the regulations for holding the mourning ceremonies of the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) in the month of Muharram.

According to the statement, preserving and keeping alive the annual mourning ceremonies for the martyrdom of Imam Hossein (AS) and his comrades in Karbala alive is essential in transferring the Ashura culture for our future generations in transmitting the voice of oppression of Imam to all corners of history.

Throughout history, the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hossein (AS) have grown year on year due to the personality of Imam and the tragedy that he endured.

But on the other hand, the special condition due to COVID-19 pandemic, we advise everybody to take the necessary precautions, as causing the reinfection of the virus through breaking the related rules is impermissible according to the Islamic law.

According to the new rules issued, it is prohibited to hold an indoor gathering of more than 30 people.

Moreover, as the doctors and specialists have persistently stressed the importance of social distancing and warned of the second wave of the epidemic, so it is needed to act accordingly to prevent the spread of the disease.

Following the above, it is advised that the special programs in the coming Muharram are held online; and we invite all the Muslims to abide by the medical advice and to follow the rituals through social media platforms.

Since Tuesday, 311,641 coronavirus patients have been identified in the United Kingdom, of whom 46,526 lost their lives.

FB/MG