‘The vow of health’ highlights Iranian-Islamic values

TEHRAN – The vow of health in the age of coronavirus is a rational, innovative, and cultural activity that highlights the Iranian-Islamic values toward improving the health and well-being of vulnerable groups in the society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shia Muslims hold special ceremonies during the first ten days of the lunar month of Muharram, which falls from August 21 to 30 this year, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his 72 loyal companions.

Although the good tradition of vows has existed among Iranians since long times by cooking different types of food and distributing it among the needy with the arrival of Muharram, this year, considering the need to follow health protocols to prevent the spread of the disease, promoting health vows gains much importance.

The vow, an ancient tradition in Muharram, is a symbol of human and Islamic values, which, along with the cooperation and friendship of the people, reflects the culture, tradition, and beliefs of the people of Iran.

In fact, the ritual of vowing is a sign of sympathy, dedication, and solidarity of the people with the martyrs and is one of the strong beliefs of Muslims to help the needy or solve their calamities and problems.

This year, the requirement to observe health protocols among the religious delegations and the mourners of Imam Hussein (AS) has made people substitute a different method instead of cooking and distributing food.

Considering the urgent need for the deprived and needy for essential health and food items, it is essential to raise public awareness and lead the benefactors to provide and distribute self-protective items instead of warm food.



In recent years, a culture of non-edible donations such as blood donations, books and stationery, dry food items, and donations to nature and environment, have been welcomed by citizens and now it should include health vows.

A national campaign called the vow of health is underway over the past weeks in Muharram this year, during which health advocates provide health and food items such as masks, disinfectants, and food packages.

This movement has been started by volunteer groups of people and charities and has spread to different parts of the country with the help of social media.

Just in the days when cooking food costs a lot of money and its distribution is always associated with extravagance, so with the same cost, hundreds of medical supplies can be prepared and widely distributed among the people, which can highly prevent the coronavirus transmission.

The unfavorable economic conditions caused by the outbreak and the further recession of business have caused the vulnerable sections of the society, including seasonal workers, peddlers, and other risky jobs, to bear difficult conditions.

FB/MG