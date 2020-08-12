Tire output up 23% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Production of tire in Iran has risen 23 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, 7.914 million tires weighting 84,124 tons have been produced in the country during the four-month period, showing a 24-percent growth year on year.

Of the mentioned figure, 6.946 tires with the weight of 49,789 tons were the passenger car tires, which shows a 30-percent rise in number and a 25-percent growth in the weight compared to the first four months of the past year.

Some 7,452 tons of van tires were manufactured, indicating an eight-percent growth from the figure of the previous year’s same time span.

Also, 16,898 tons of bus tires were manufactured, showing a 10-percent rise.

Manufacturing of the tires of light agricultural machinery experienced a growth of 31 percent to stand at 1,741 tons, and that of the heavy ones rose 31 percent to stand at 6,140 tons.

Meanwhile, 2,103 tons of road building machinery tires were manufactured, with a 21-percent growth compared to the first four months of the past year.

Earlier this month, an official with Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry said that increasing the amount of investment making for production of tire in the country is a necessity.

Kamran Kargar, the acting head of planning, supplying, and market regulating office of the ministry, said the consumption of tire is noticeable in Iran due to the country’s big transportation fleet.

“Now the ground is properly prepared for the production of light and heavy vehicles tires in the country, and investment making will play a significant role both for the establishment of new production units and for launching development projects”, the official noted.

Production of tire in Iran has risen 24 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20) compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, 67,734 tons of tires have been produced in the country during the first quarter.

Of the mentioned figure, 36,512 tons were the passenger car tires, which shows a 30-percent rise compared to the first quarter of the past year.

Some 5,476 tons of van tires were manufactured, indicating a ten-percent growth from the figure of the previous year’s first quarter.

Also, 12,825 bus tires were manufactured, showing an eight percent rise.

Manufacturing of the tires of agricultural machinery experienced a growth of 49 percent to stand at 5,754 tons.

Meanwhile, 1,513 tons of road building machinery tires were manufactured, with a 21-percent growth compared to the first quarter of the past year.

In terms of number, a 27-percent growth was also experienced in tire output during the first quarter of the year, as 10.525 million tires of different types were produced in the three-month period.

Having the annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire, Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in the West Asian region, according to the deputy director of the non-metal industries office of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Mohsen Safdari has said that 11 tire production units are active in the country creating jobs for 14,500 people.

He said 426,000 tons is the nominal capacity, while the real output is less than this figure as some units are working with 60-70 percent of their capacity.

“Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field”, the official announced.

In a bid to nullify the U.S. sanctions, Iran is determined to strengthen its domestic production to achieve self-reliance.

Selecting the motto of “Pickup in Production” for the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2019-March 2020), and the slogan of “Surge in Production” for the current year indicates the Islamic Republic’s determination to achieve this goal.

To this end, the Iranian ministries besides the private sector have been outlining their programs for the surge in production.

MA/MA