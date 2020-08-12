Iranian photographers win awards at New York contest

TEHRAN – Several Iranian photographers have won awards at the International Photography Contest New York – Manhattan.

The Photographic Society of America (PSA) and Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) organize the contest in collaboration with several other photographic centers every year.

The competition is organized in four categories, and in the Open Color Section “Prayer and Mosque” by Babak Mehrafshar won the MoL Gold award.

In this section, “People and Flowers” by Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi was honored with the FIAP Silver award and “Afghanistan” by Mehdi Zabolabbasi won the MoL Bronze.

Zabolabbasi’s “Bondage” also won the Art Bureau Silver in the Monochrome Section, which also honored Babak Mehrafshar with a FIAP Ribbon for his photo “Kurdish Girl II”. Another FIAP Ribbon in this section went to Reza Mohammadi for his photo “Her Eyes”.

In the Photojournalism Section, Reyhaneh Shadab Juposhti won the MoL Ribbon for her photo “Motherly Sadness”.

Iran had no winners in the Nature Section. Colleen Price from Australia won the PSA GOLD for “Turtle Snack Time” while Roshana Prasad from Sri Lanka was awarded the FIAP GOLD for “Running for Their Lives”.

In this section, the FIAP Silver went to “Snatching Food” by Cyril Kwok Keung Leung from Hong Kong and the FIAP Bronze was presented to “Cheetah Cubs Seeking Attention” by Ian Whiston from England.

Borislav Milovanovic, Nikola Veljic and Braulio Cuenca were the jury members of this year’s competition.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place by October 1 and the winning photos will be showcased in an exhibition, which will open on January 1, 2021.

Photo: “Prayer and Mosque” by Babak Mehrafshar won the MoL Gold award in the Open Color Section of the International Photography Contest New York – Manhattan.

MMS/YAW