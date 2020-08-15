Iran’s Kohansal featured in Malala Fund’s initiative

TEHRAN - Eight female Para athletes are featured in Malala Fund’s ‘Game Changers’ series which tells their stories and accomplishments in sport, and their work to make our world a more equal place.

Archer Mohadeseh Kohansal (Iran); Wheelchair fencer Bebe Vio (Italy); swimmers Camila Haase (Costa Rica), Sara Vargas (Colombia), Aya Ayman (Egypt) and (Uganda); ice sledge speed racer Miki Matheson (Japan); and wheelchair racer Lucia Montenegro (Argentina) are the shortlisted athletes.

Representing 24 countries in total, the 22 Game Changers are a testament to the incredible potential of girls and women when given the opportunity to learn and lead, Paralympic.org wrote.

They are challenging discrimination and lack of diversity in their sports, changing perceptions of people with disabilities, paving the way for other young women and speaking out to help every girl learn.

Matheson, Kohansal have been playing a pivotal role in the development of I’mPOSSIBLE, the official global education program of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) which equips educators with resources to teach their students inclusion through the Paralympic values and highlight the accomplishments of Para athletes around the world.

“The sport gave me the confidence and I’m looking to impart the same values to other young women through the I’mPOSSIBLE program. Those with sport experience know what I mean when I say sport constantly boosts self-confidence and fills people with happiness and satisfaction,” said Kohansal.

Kohansal represented Iran in the Rio 2016 Paralympics at age 17.

“I’ve been chosen in the Malala Fund’s ‘Game Changers’ series since I think I can inspire my country’s girls. I was the youngest para athlete in Iran’s delegation in 2016 Paralympics and it could be heartwarming and inspirational,” Kohansal said in an interview with Tehran Times.

“As a disabled athlete, I want to show the girls the disability cannot prevent them from the sport. I am happy for being shortlisted among the athletes in Malala Fund’s ‘Game Changers’ series. The sport can help the humans show their incredible potential,” she stated.