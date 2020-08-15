Iran’s new ambassadors to six countries meet Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani met on Saturday with Iran’s new ambassadors to Azerbaijan, Oman, North Korea, Bosnia- Herzegovina, Namibia and Georgia.

Rouhani wished the ambassadors success and asked them to introduce the country’s capacities and capabilities to investors and private and public sectors.

He also asked them to make efforts in line with expansion of relations with other countries.

Rouhani attached great importance to expansion of cooperation in areas of science and technology.

Following is the names of the ambassadors published by the presidential website:

Abbas Mousavi, ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan; Najafi Khoshroudi, ambassador to Oman; Esmaeilzadeh, ambassador to North Korea; Qelich Khan, ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina; Sharifi Sadati, ambassador to Namibia; and Ghasemi, ambassador to Georgia.

NA/PA