New Foreign Ministry spokesman appointed

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday officially introduced Saeed Khatibzadeh as the new spokesman of the Foreign Ministry, replacing Abbas Mousavi.

Khatibzadeh was deputy director for research studies at the Foreign Ministry Institute for Political and International Studies. He had also

served in some other positions at the ministry including as diplomat in Canada and Germany.

Mousavi, the previous spokesman, has been appointed as Iran’s ambassador to the Republic Azerbaijan. He and five other new ambassadors met with President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday.