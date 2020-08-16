Perseid meteor shower shines in dark sky

The annual Perseid meteor shower has just peaked, but it's not too late to spot one of the famed "shooting stars" in the night sky.

The best time to view the shower was Aug. 12, with rates of more than 50 visible meteors per hour.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks every year in mid-August. It was first observed over 2,000 years ago.

The cloud of debris is about 27 km wide, and at the peak of the display, between 160 and 200 meteors streak through the Earth’s atmosphere every hour as the pieces of debris.

